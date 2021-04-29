UAE Supports India Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases, Special Cargo With Medical Aid Arrives

As solidarity is pouring in from all around the globe, United Arab Emirates (UAE) lent their support to India's ongoing tussle with COVID-19 record-breaking figures nationwide. A special cargo with medical aid including 157 ventilators, 480 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAPs) and other medical supplies arrived from UAE to India on April 29.

Sources have informed that Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 has so far airlifted 18 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai Airport and have landed at Panagarh Air Base in three sorties since April 26.

External Affairs Ministry on April 25, 2021, received a call from the UAE Foreign Minister HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan where the latter expressed his solidarity with India solidarity worsening COVID-19 situation in India. They also informed that a message of solidarity from the UAE over the COVID-19 situation prevalent in India was depicted by lighting up their iconic buildings in tricolour on April 25. World's tallest building which is located in the heart of Dubai was lit up with tricolour as on Indian national flag. This was carried out to showcase support in India's battle against the unprecedented COVID-19 situation. In a tweet, the Indian Embassy at Abu dhabi posted a video of this highlight.

Earlier today, the Indian embassy had also established their dispatchment of medical consignment to India on Twitter. Pursuant to the post, Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged receipt of the same and paid his gratitude. As follows,

India and UAE continue their strong cooperation in the collective fight against Covid-19. We are grateful to receive timely and valuable medical supplies from the Government of the UAE. #IndiaUAEDosti@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @AmbKapoor @cgidubai @DrSJaishankar @MoFAICUAE https://t.co/4sEWLv94Hg — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) April 29, 2021

Amid raging COVID-19 figures, media reports, and gutting images of a dislocated medical infrastructure, many countries have poured in their solidarity with India. Romania, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, European Union, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward to provide assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, and vaccines against destructive COVID-19 second-wave. This would ensure requisite medical oxygen across states which are facing shortages. In the recent past, COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus due to a dearth of medical oxygen supply at hospitals.

COVID-19 tally in India

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases with 2,69,507 recoveries and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832. Total COVID-19 active cases in India have now mounted to 30,84,814.

On April 4, India recorded over 1 lakh cases, which has doubled in a span of ten days and witnessing an unprecedented rise ever since, with now for the fifth consecutive day, over 3-lakh COVID-19 cases have been reported. India's contribution to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country.