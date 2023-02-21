Uber, Ola And Rapido Bike Services Banned In Delhi; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

In a major setback to ride-sharing companies, the Delhi government has announced a ban on bike taxis with immediate effect. According to the public notice issued by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the decision will affect bike aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Apart from putting a halt on bike rides in the national capital, the government has also issued a warning to service providers stating that any violations of the ban will result in penal action and a fine of Rs 5,000 will be charged.

The notice further states that if the offence is committed the second time or subsequently, then a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed along with imprisonment. Additionally, the driver's license will be suspended for a minimum of three years in case of violations.

“It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward, which is a purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and rules made thereunder,” the notice read.

The Delhi government notice further stated that the digital platforms including Ola, Uber and Rapido apps indulged in providing the service will be charged with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Delhi govt directs to immediately stop two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/number from carrying passengers on hire or reward which comes under commercial operation. — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

SC denies relief to Rapido

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court denied granting relief to bike aggregator Rapido against the Maharashtra government's ban. The top court upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision which directed the discontinuation of Rapido services in Maharashtra.

The apex court said that the bike aggregators, including Rapido, Ola and Uber, can challenge the Maharashtra committee charged with developing a legal framework. The court further directed the Maharashtra government committee to finalise the decision on the legal framework by March 31.