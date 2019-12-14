Uddhav Thackeray Holds Meeting With Mumbai Police Commissioner

On Saturday, December 14, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Udhhav Thackrey held a meeting with Mumbai Police Commissioner and enquired about the security measures taken for the metropolitan city. All top officers of Mumbai Police were present in the meeting. Security was the main subject of the discussion.

The Chief Minister asserted the use of new technologies to improve the security setup of the city. He also enquired about the inner workings of the police control room and working CCTV cameras installed in the city.

The Chief Minister discussed how security can be made tighter in the city in the future. He encouraged various officials from the Mumbai Police to use the latest technology for maintaining security

After the sitting, he was taken to the control room by the Mumbai Police commissioner, Sanjay Barve, where he was presented the latest equipment and various technologies used by the Mumbai Police in the control room. CM Thackeray was then shown how many CCTV cameras are installed in the city and how the police track unusual movements.

On Tuesday, December 10, the CM had chaired a review meeting with senior officials of Maharastra and directed them to take quick action in the case pertaining to women harassment and other case related to women. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal, and other officials were present in the meeting.

In the tenure of Fadnavis Government, Nirbhaya fund was lying unutilized. CM directed police officials to properly utilize the Nirbhaya fund.

The Chief Minister had received PM Narendra Modi at Pune Airport on December 6, Friday, and that was the first time he met the PM after becoming Chief Minister of Maharashtra by breaking allies with the BJP to join with Congress and NCP to form the government in Maharashtra.

During the December 10 meeting, the CM had directed officials to withdraw all those cases against citizens who protested.