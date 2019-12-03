Uddhav Thackeray Holds Review Meeting Of Ongoing Development Projects In Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a review meeting of ongoing development projects in the state. The Shiv Sena leader clarified that no ban has been imposed on any project in the meeting; that there will be an emphasis on speedy implementation of all the projects. He also cleared that no decision has been taken on the bullet train project so far.

Bullet train project under review

Previously, on Monday, Thackeray ordered a review of all on-going development projects in Maharashtra, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. The bullet train project has faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals whose lands are to be acquired. Thackeray had stated that the state government, which has a debt of nearly Rs five lakh crore, is firm on giving unconditional loan waivers to farmers.

Uddhav halts Aarey Metro car shed project

Widespread protests had been going on to protest against the Aarey land being used for the purpose of building a car shed for Mumbai Metro 3. As the Bombay High Court upheld the permission granted by the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation’s (BMC) Tree Authority in October, over 2,185 trees were razed overnight. This led to a petition in the SC that ordered a freeze on the cutting of any more trees till further orders. One of the first decisions of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray was to stop the work of the Aarey metro car shed project. The Maharashtra CM asserted that a single leaf of Aarey would not be cut.

Thackeray also announced on Sunday night that cases registered against green activists who tried to stop the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony will be withdrawn. Cases were registered after clashes broke out between the police and activists opposing axing of trees by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony in early October for construction of a metro car shed for the Metro-3 line.

