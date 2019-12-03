Uddhav Thackeray Withholds Payment For Several Fadnavis Govt Projects Until Reviewed

A day after alleged state to Centre fund transfer by the Fadnavis government controversy emerged, sources have reported on Tuesday, that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has with-held payments of several projects started in the Fadnavis government. Sources report that Thackeray has stopped payment till a review of these projects is completed. The projects allegedly under review are - Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi corridor (Rs. 46,000 crores), South Mumbai-Western Suburb connector (Rs. 12,000 crores), Bandra to Versova sea link (Rs. 7000 crores) and Thane creek bridge (Rs. 800 crores), as per sources.

Bullet train project under review

Previously, on Monday, Thackeray ordered a review of all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. The bullet train project has faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals whose lands are to be acquired. Thackeray had stated that the state government, which has a debt of nearly Rs five lakh crore, is firm on giving unconditional loan waivers to farmers.

Sena condemns alleged State-Centre fund transfer

Moreover, former Union Minister Ananth Hegde had claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra despite lacking majority to prevent the misuse of Centre's fund. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the leader can be heard saying that the Maharashtra CM had access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre and he moved it back to Centre. he said that it was done to prevent misuse Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government. While Fadnavis had refuted these claims, the Sena called it a 'treachery to Maharashtra'.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, his support fell when all NCP MLAs pledged allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, bringing an end to the Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government withing three days. Meanwhile, Sena allied with NCP-Congress and Thackeray was sworn-in as the first Thackeray CM on November 27. The alliance also won the floor test on Saturday by 169 votes, as the Opposing BJP walked out.

