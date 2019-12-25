CM Uddhav Thackeray On Farmers' Welfare: 'To Stay At Top, We've To Work From Bottom'

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the farmers in the State are the main priority for the government and he would work for them constantly. He also assured a complete farm loan waiver in the State. He was attending the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune. NCP President Sharad Pawar, who is chairman of the institute, was also present. Thackeray also distributed the sugarcane Bhushan awards and published a calendar of the Sugar Sangh.

Speaking at the event, Thackeray said, "Sharad Pawar said that I took steps within a month but that's only because you chose me and invited me. Miracles can happen even in small numbers. We are surviving in this unstable economy. To stay at the top, we have to start working from the bottom. My economic advisor Subramanian had told PM that the present economy is under ICU. If the farmers are unhappy, we don't have the right to take their names and be here. There are a lot of obstacles for farmer welfare and we won't stop without taking steps for them"

Complete farm loan waiver

Under the scheme, short-term restructured crop loan arrears up to September 30, 2019, will also be waived. "We have waived loans worth Rs 2 lakh (per farmer) as immediate relief to cultivators. But we will also make sure that their entire (crop) loan is waived," Thackeray said.

During his speech, Thackeray took a dig at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his statement that the BJP was the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly.

"Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less member of MLAs in the legislative assembly," Thackeray, who is also Shiv Sena president, quipped.

