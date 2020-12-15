UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Arrives In India For Four-day Visit Ahead Of Brexit

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrived in New Delhi on December 14, commencing his four-day visit to India. According to ANI, he is primarily scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on December 15 followed by meeting with other lawmakers. The meeting, which comes ahead of Brexit, is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties as well as discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Raab's arrival was announced by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastav who posted a photograph of the UK Foreign Secretary standing alongside Sandeep Chakravorty Joint Secretary (Europe West). "India-UK partnership is poised for greater synergy in a post-COVID, post-Brexit context," wrote the MEA official.

UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab arrives for his official visit to India.

India-UK partnership is poised for greater synergy in a post-COVID, post-Brexit context.

Other engagements

In addendum to Jaishankar, Raab is also scheduled to meet the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javedkar and Minster of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal. He would also meet Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bangalore on December 17. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Raab's visit would strengthen the India-UK partnership in various fields including trade, defence, climate, mobility, education, and health amid others.

"India and the United Kingdom enjoy a strategic partnership since 2004 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas. Mr Raab’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context," the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, British PM Boris Johnson extended his greeting on Diwali while Indian origin British lawmaker Rishi Sunak was spotted lighting diya on the Downing Street.

