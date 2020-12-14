UK Foreign Secretary To Arrive In India For Four-day Visit; Bilateral Cooperation In Focus

UK Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs Dominic Raab will pay a four-day visit to India from December 14 to 17, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday. As per the official press release by MEA, during his stay in New Delhi, Dominic Raab will hold talks with Union Minister of External Affairs Dr Subramanyam Jaishankar on December 15 over bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Dominic Raab, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs will pay an official visit to India from 14-17 Dec. He'll hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 15 Dec on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest: MEA

External Ministery also informed that during his visit to India, the UK Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs will also attend an official meeting with the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to discuss issues around climate change. Apart from this, Dominic Raab will also meet Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhryal Nishank.

According to the release, UK's Dominic Raab will then travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, on December 17.

India and the United Kingdom enjoy a strategic partnership since 2004 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas. MEA said that Raab's visit to India will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context.

