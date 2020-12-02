UK PM Boris Johnson Invited For 2021 Republic Day Celebrations At Red Fort: Sources

With over a month to go for India's 71st Republic Day, sources have reported that the United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson has been invited as the chief guest for the celebrations on January 26, 2021, at the Red Fort. While it is yet to be confirmed officially, reports have stated that the UK Prime Minister is 'keen' to visit India as soon as possible. Previous, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was invited to be the chief guest at the 2020 Republic Day parade.

"We can’t confirm one way or other, PM Boris Johnson keen to visit India as soon as possible," ANI quoted the spokesperson of the British High Commission.

Earlier on Friday last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dialled his British counterpart to discuss ties between the two countries. The discussion was held in the context of a roadmap for the ties between the two countries for the next decade. Issues ranging from COVID-19 to trade & investment, defence & security, to climate change, were discussed between the two leaders.

PM Modi took to Twitter to apprise the nation about his discussion with Johnson. Thanking PM Modi, the British Prime Minister also expressed his pleasure in having a conversation with PM Modi as he said he looked forward to deepening the ties with India.

Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM @BorisJohnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in the next decade. We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas - trade & investment, defence & security, climate change, and fighting Covid-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2020

Boris Johnson hails India's efforts

Two months back, addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson credited India's role in the manufacture and access to one of the most promising Coronavirus vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials. Talking about the partnership between UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India, Johnson emphasised on the importance of equitable access to any successful vaccine, adding that the health of every country depends on the whole world having access to a safe and effective vaccine, wherever a breakthrough might occur.

