UK Returnee Reaches Rajahmundry From Delhi Airport; Later Tested Positive For COVID-19

After India stepped up its safety measures due to UK's new COVID-19 strain, a woman from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh who landed in Delhi from the UK has now raised concerns among the people after she was tested positive for Covid-19 and left from the Delhi Airport without informing the officials concerned. However, her 22-year old son who was travelling with her back to India has tested negative for COVID-19.

UK returnee tests Coronavirus positive

The Health officials along with police officers and revenue department officials swung into action, the woman was traced in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. East Godavari coordinator for health services, Dr T Ramesh Kishore said that the woman arrived at Delhi from the UK on 21st December. Following the new covid guidelines by the Central government to mandatorily undergo Covid test, the officials at Delhi Airport collected the sample. However, before her test results were out she fled from the airport and proceeded towards Rajahmundry via New Delhi-AP express.

After receiving information from airport authorities, officials in East Godavari officials got into action traced the woman and sent her to the isolation ward at a government hospital in Rajahmundry. Ramesh Kishore further said that there is yet no clarity on whether the woman has tested positive for the new strain of Covid-19 or not. The samples will be collected and will be sent to the Nation Institute of Virology, Pune.

