In a key development, the UK has decided to move India from the 'red' to the 'amber' list from August 8 thereby slightly easing the restrictions for travellers. After India was added to the 'red' list in April owing to the advent of the second COVID-19 wave, people had to not only take a COVID-19 test before travelling to the UK but also quarantine in a government-mandated hotel for 10 days after arrival where they would be tested twice for the novel coronavirus. Owing to the huge expenses and hassle involved, there was a growing demand for easing the travel norms between the two countries.

UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the Red List 🔴 to the Amber List 🟠



All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am.



See the full list of changes made today here 👇 [2/3]https://t.co/iYAJhsdm3y — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 4, 2021

Here are the new rules for travellers from India:

Take a COVID-19 test in the three days before travel

Before departure, it is necessary to book and pay for two COVID-19 tests to be taken after arrival in the UK besides completing a passenger locator form

On arrival, a person must stay in home quarantine for 10 days unlike the earlier hotel stay requirement

The COVID-19 tests must be taken on or before day 2 and on or before day 8 after arrival

Those fully vaccinated in the UK, the UK vaccination programme overseas or part of a UK-approved vaccine trial can skip quarantine and the day 8 test

COVID-19 situation in India

The UK's decision can be seen in the light of the improving COVID-19 situation in India. At present, there are 4,10,353 active novel coronavirus cases in the country out of which 3,09,33,022 patients have recovered while 4,25,757 deaths have been reported. The vaccination drive is gaining pace with 13.45 crore jabs administered in July- a 12.5% increase against June's 11.96 crore inoculations. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India approved Sputnik V and Moderna on April 12 and June 29 respectively.

From June 21 onwards. the Centre has started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free. Most importantly, this stock is now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45. Without giving a specific deadline, the Centre has hinted that all adults might be vaccinated by December 2021. So far, 100.6 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield have been ordered out of which 42.52 crore doses have been supplied. A total of 37,82,86,701 persons have been inoculated whereas 10,66,44,358 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.