Umesh Pal Murder Case: MP/MLA Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Atiq Ahmed's Wife

An MP/MLA court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Shaista Parveen, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. MP/MLA court judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla rejected the application of Parveen after hearing both the sides and considering the circumstances and seriousness of the case, government counsel Gulab Chand Agrahari said.

On February 24, Umesh Pal's security policemen Raghavendra Singh and Sandeep Nishad were gunned down. The next day, an FIR was registered against Atiq Ahmed, Shaista Parveen, Ashraf, Guddu Muslim, Ghulam and nine other people at the Dhoomanganj police station on the complaint of Jaya Pal, wife of Umesh Pal.

The special court had on March 28 sentenced Atiq Ahmed, Dinesh Pasi and Khan Shoulat Hanif to rigorous life imprisonment in the 17-year-old case of kidnapping of Umesh Pal, the main witness of the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

The court had acquitted seven people, including Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf, in this case due to lack of evidence.

A charge sheet was filed against 11 people, out of whom one died during trial.