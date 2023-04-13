Umesh Pal Murder Timeline: From Yogi's 'Mitti Mai Mila Denge' To Asad Ahmed's Encounter

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in Jhansi on Thursday, police said. Asad was killed along with Ghulam, who was also wanted in the case. Both of them carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each. A foreign-made weapon was also recovered from their possession. Amid the big development, here's the timeline of the case so far.

Umesh Pal murder case: Timeline

February 24: Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and two policemen (one died during treatment on March 1), who were providing security to Pal, were shot dead outside his home in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

February 25: A case was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, his wife, two sons and others based on a complaint lodged by Umesh's wife Jaya Pal. On the same day, while addressing an Assembly session, CM Yogi Adityanath in a fiery speech said, "Mafiyao ko mitti mein mila denge’ (we will turn mafias into the soil).

February 27: Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen moved an application in Prayagraj court alleging that her two sons - Ahzan Ahmed and Aaban Ahmed - were picked by the police for interrogation after Umesh Pal's murder. Sadaqat Khan, one of the key conspirators in the Umesh Pal murder case, was also arrested on the same day.

February 27: Shooter Arbaaz was shot dead in an encounter by the police. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "Accused Arbaaz was shot during the encounter that took place near Nehru Park in Dhoomanganj, Prayagraj earlier today. On the day of the incident, he was driving the car that was used for murder and that he also fired upon."

February 28: Raids were carried out at multiple locations to nab the accused and police declared a cash reward of Rs 50 thousand each on five accused in the case. Atiq Ahmed's flat in Lucknow was also raided.

March 1: Prayagraj Police initiated bulldozer action against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's aides. The second police constable, Raghavendra Singh, who was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) died.

March 3: The name of Asad was added to the FIR and a massive manhunt was launched by police to nab him. Guddu Muslim, who previously worked for gangsters like Dhananjay Singh, Abhay Singh, Mukhtar Ansari and others, was identified as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. He had hurled the bomb. According to police, Atiq's son Asad, Armaan, Ghulam, Guddu Muslim and Sabir were involved in the murder.

March 5: Two minor sons of Atiq Ahmed were sent to a juvenile home.

March 6: Umesh Pal murder accused Vijay alias Usman was killed in an encounter by UP Police near the Kaundhiyara area in Prayagraj.

April 13: Asad Ahmad and Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi. "Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with an UP STF team," said Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

April 13: Prayagraj court sent gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.