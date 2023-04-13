Atique Ahmad's Son Asad, Wanted In Umesh Pal Murder Case, Killed In Encounter With UP STF

Son of mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmad, Asad, who was wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakh, has been killed in encounter with the UP STF. The team led by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal carried out the encounter at Jhansi. According to UP Special Task Force, sophisticated foreign made weapons have been recovered.

Notably, Atique from inside the police van on Wednesday, while replying to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's "mafiaaon ko mitti me mila denge" remarks, said, "I am totally reduced to dust, but please don't trouble the women and children of my family now." The 60-year-old former Samajwadi Party MLA and MP, who faces more than 100 cases in Uttar Pradesh, was being taken from the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad to a prison in Prayagraj, more than 1000 kms away, by road in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

UP STF Asad Encounter: 'Asad fired first shot'

In the operation to neutralise Asad and his aide, the first shot was not fired by the UP STF team, said UP STF chief Amitabh Yash. While talking exclusive with the Republic, Amitabh Yash stated that “We did not fire first." Asad fired the first shot at the team of UP STF officials following which the police retaliated and killed him along with Ghulam. Around 40 rounds of bullets were fired during the encounter which took place in Parichha area of Jhansi.

According to the first footage of the encounter that has surfaced on social media, the duo was on two-wheeler vehicle when the encounter took place. The team also recovered several sophisticated foreign made weapons from the encounter site. The recovered arms include one British Bull Dog revolver and one German-made Walther P88 pistol.

Asad Encounter: 'A huge success for UP STF'

Amitabh Yash, ADG Uttar Pradesh STF, while commenting on the Asad encounter, highlighted that it was a challenging case and killing of Asad is a huge success."This was an important and challenging case. The killing of these two criminals (Asad & Ghulam) is a huge success. Asad and Ghulam, the main shooters in the Umesh Pal murder, were tracked down and killed in an encounter today. We had information that they possessed sophisticated foreign-made weapons."

#WATCH | Asad and Ghulam, the main shooters in the Umesh Pal murder, were tracked down and killed in an encounter today. We had information that they possessed sophisticated foreign-made weapons: Amitabh Yash, ADG UP STF pic.twitter.com/TYwjIdnrdt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

Yogi Adityanath lauds UP STF

After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide Ghulam, CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order situation. CM Yogi also praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team. According to reports, Sanjay Prasad, Principal Home Secretary, informed the CM about the encounter as a report was placed in front of the CM on this whole matter.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also congratulated the UP STF for carrying out the successful action. He asserted, "I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they were fired upon by them. It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals."

Umesh Pal Murder Case

In February, Umesh Pal and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his residence in Prayagraj by Asad and his aides. It is pertinent to mention that Umesh Pal was the key eye-witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder case, in which Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf are allegedly involved.

Umesh Pal was killed in Prayagraj in broad daylight by armed gunmen including Ateeq Ahmed's son Asad. He fired indiscriminately at him, while he was travelling in his car along with two policemen. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed nearby.