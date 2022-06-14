UN Again Lauds India's Success In Managing COVID Using Innovative Technologies & Tools

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya met with the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General & UNDP Asia Pacific Regional Director Kanni Wignaraja on Monday. According to the microblogging post of the Indian health minister, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) appreciated India's success in managing the COVID-19 using innovative technologies and tools. The meeting was also attended by UNDP India representative, Shoko Noda. Meanwhile, Mandaviya said he also discussed ways to augment digital interventions in making health services accessible to all.

Further, he extended gratitude for UNDP's collaboration in developing CoWin-- an Indian government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration. "Met with @UN Assistant Secretary-General & @UNDPAsiaPac Regional Director @KanniWignaraja

and @UNDP_India Rep @ShokoNoda. UNDP appreciated India's success in managing the COVID-19 using innovative technologies and tools," he wrote on Twitter. "Also, discussed how health services can be augmented and made accessible to all through digital interventions and by promoting research & innovation. Extended gratitude for UNDP's collaboration in developing CoWin," added the health minister.

"COVID not over yet, important to be alert", warns Mandaviya

After concluding the meeting with the UN officials, he chaired a conference with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) virtually. The meeting was aimed to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign. During the meeting, he underscored the importance of following the COVID-19 protocols. Mandaviya said it is 'important to be alert and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. "COVID not over yet. With rising COVID cases in some states, important to be alert and not forget COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB)," he added. He stated that the five-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination & Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) needs to be continued and monitored by States/UTs.

