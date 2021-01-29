'UN Can Count On Pharmacy Of World To Overcome COVID-19'; Says EAM As Guterres Hails India

As United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the vaccine production capacity of India as the "best asset" of the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that the organisation can count on the 'Pharmacy of the World' to overcome the COVID-19 challenge.

India, which is playing a major role in the global vaccination campaign, has gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to neighbouring countries. Emerging as a global pharmacy in times of health crisis, India plans to further gift vaccine doses to Oman, CARICOM countries, Nicaragua, and the Pacific Island states.

Praising India's major role in making global vaccination campaign possible, the UN chief said, "I know that in India there is a very high level of production of Indian developed vaccines. We are in contact with Indian institutions for that. I think that the production capacity of India is the best asset that the world has today. I hope the world understands that it must be fully used."

India to assist more nations with COVID vaccines

While running the world's biggest vaccination program for its citizens, India also shouldered its responsibility towards mankind and provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to other nations. The country further plans to supply 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and one million more to United Nations health workers under GAVI's (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) COVAX facility and commercially export coronavirus vaccine to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada, Mongolia, and other countries.

"From 20th January 2021 onward, we have gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to our neighboring countries and in the extended neighborhood — 1.5 lakh to Bhutan, 1 lakh to Maldives, Mauritius, and Bahrain, 10 lakhs to Nepal, 20 lakhs to Bangladesh, 15 lakhs to Myanmar, 50,000 to Seychelles, 5 lakh to Sri Lanka. In the coming days, we plan to gift further quantity to Oman that is of 1 lakh doses, 5 lakh doses to CARICOM countries, 2 lakh to Nicaragua, 2 lakh doses to the Pacific island state," the MEA said in a statement.

"On a commercial level, the export has taken place for Brazil Morocco, and Bangladesh. Further supplies to countries on commercial bases are likely to take place in Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada, Mongolia and other countries," it added.

