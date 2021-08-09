Unexplored Destinations Being Identified To Revive Kerala Tourism Industry: Minister Riyas

Kerala is all set to boost tourism in the state to make up for the economic loss borne by the state during the lockdown. The state reportedly has suffered losses over the tune of Rs.33,000 crore from last year March to December, owing to the lockdowns induced by the feared pandemic. The state government in its plan to expand revenue generation through tourism is going to add several new features to its ongoing plan.

Kerala plans to expand tourism by discovering unidentified places

Kerala Tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas on Sunday informed that he wants to add unexplored tourist destinations. Rare and picturesque places are being identified to bring in more travellers for reviving the key sector.

As per a PTI report, Tourism minister Mohammed Riyas added that the state has also suffered a huge loss amounting to Rs 7,000 crore in foreign exchange earnings. He also explained that the state government suffered the loss, as the number of domestic and international travellers has dropped drastically since 2016 and especially during the pandemic period.

Several meetings have been held at the Panchayat level in all the districts to locate and identify unexplored tourists destinations. The next step after mapping out the locations would be to allocate it on an app, where everyone can view these places and it can be brought to everyone’s attention across the world. Riyas mentioned the initiative at the press meet which was held to announce the Onam celebrations virtually, where Kerala’s art and culture and the prominent celebration of the festival would be displayed virtually. Other than this, Kerala’s different ethnic cuisines and prominent tourist destinations would be showcased with the help of visual media.

Kerala Tourism: Famous Destinations

Kerala has a plethora of tourist attractions that would pique the curiosity of any traveller. Kerala is known for its gorgeous sites and natural beauty, and its hills, backwaters, beaches, waterfalls, and animals are guaranteed to charm any nature lover. Different forts, palaces, museums, monuments, and pilgrim centres are there that defines the state's rich legacy and lively culture. There are several tourist destinations to visit, including the famous Varkala beach, Munnar hills, Periyar Tiger Reserve and Bekal Fort, etc.

(Image: Twitter/ Facebook)