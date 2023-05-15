Uniform Civil Code Will Be Implemented In India Soon: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will come in the country and polygamy would come to an end.

He was addressing “Hindu Ekta Yatra” organised by Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar.

"There are some people in India who thought they can marry four women. That was their thinking. But, I say you will not be able to do four marriages. Those days are going to come to an end. That day is not far. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to come in India and time has also come to make India a true secular nation," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister had recently said the State government has constituted a four-member expert committee to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy.

Without naming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sarma, who is senior BJP leader said in Telangana "Ram Rajya" is coming in place of "Raja's rule".

"Raja has just five months left. We need 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana and that is our goal. Based on Hindu civilisation we have to make 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana," he said.

Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

Sarma said the Telangana government again and again arrests Bandi Sanjay Kumar and he comes out and the government will not succeed in keeping him in jail. "Like Hanuman ji established 'Ram Rajya', we are confident that Bandi Sanjay will establish 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana," he said.

He called upon the people to watch "The Kerala Story" movie.

"Today we are working against 'Love Jihad' in Assam. We are taking steps towards closing madrassas education in the State," Sarma said pointing out that the government has shutdown 600 madrasas in his state.

Targetting AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Sarma said the new India is not afraid of him. "I want to tell Owaisi that I will shutdown 300 more madrassas this year", he said.

The Assam Chief Minister said he saw on television some people saying, on the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly election, that nothing more will happen in the name of Hindu in the country, and asserted that as long as sun and moon exist, India will have Nationalism and Sanatan (Dharma).

Sarma said "Hindu Ekta is not against any religion. I believe as long as Hindus will be there in India there will be wellbeing in the country. Today you see the situation in Pakistan. (Aaj Bharat ka bagdor Hindu ka haath mein hain) Today, a Hindu holds the reins of India. Some people say India is backward but Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) made India world's fifth-largest economy and the country will become Visvaguru”.

Speaking about the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said 10 years ago no one thought about it and it became a reality now. Similarly earlier no one thought about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but it happened.

Sarma attacked the ruling BRS government in Telangana and said AIMIM and BRS are same. KCR (as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known) made TRS into BRS, he said and expressed confidence that people will give “VRS to the BRS”.

The senior BJP leader claimed government employees in Telangana were paid salaries on 10th of every month while in Assam government employees were paid salaries on 1st of each month.

He further said in Assam 50,000 people were given government jobs last year and soon another 50,000 jobs will given while BRS government in Telangana which has been in power for almost 10 years should have given 10 lakh government jobs but not even 50,000 people got employment.