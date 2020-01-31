Union Budget 2020: When, Where, And How To Watch The Live Streaming Of The Budget Sessions

The finance ministry will sit down and table the most important Budget Session on February 1, 2020. The pre-budget day on January 31, 2020, will witness the discussions on Economic Survey followed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heading the budget sessions on February 1, 2020.

On the day, the annual statement of revenue of the previous year is taken under review and the 2020-2021 financial blueprint is laid out. The budget session will discuss and finalise the upcoming economic factors based on the presentations by Chief Economic Advisor. The trends and future prospectus are established on employment, industrial production, agriculture, infrastructure, railways, import-export, and other important factors.

Where is Union Budget 2020 taking place?

The budget session is scheduled to begin in Lok Sabha by 11 am on February 1st, 2020.

Where to watch Union Budget 2020 sessions?

Union Budget 2020 will be live-streamed through Lok Sabha’s official website https://loksabhatv.nic.in/ .

Republic TVs official website will also stream the proceedings at the Lok Sabha of Union Budget 2020.

What has happened so far in Union Budget 2020

The all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, which is scheduled for Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the meeting along with other Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.

The Union Budget 2020 will be presented on February 1. Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian is presenting the economic survey during the pre-budget session in the presence of honourable President of India Ram Nath Kovind on January 31, 2020.

