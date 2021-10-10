Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday assured that there is no danger or risk of disruption in the supply of power. Joshi made it public that India has a sufficient stock of 43 million tonnes of coal which can suffice the demand of the nation for 24 days.

"Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 tonnes with Coal India Ltd equivalent to 24 days coal demand," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi asserted.

The present coal shortage comes in line with the sudden revival of India's economy leading to an increase in the power demand. The power consumption in the past two months has been on the rise. Meanwhile, coal prices in the global market soared by 40%, and India's imports fell.

Eventually, power plants that rely on imported coal are now dependent on Indian coal, escalating pressure on the domestic market, Also, heavy rains in coal mines areas in September further stressed the domestic coal markets. "International prices of imported coals soared all of the sudden and power plants that relied on foreign coal stopped electricity generation. "Because they have stopped production, the entire load is on domestic coal," Joshi stated.

The minister reiterating the same urged all to refrain from fearmongering. "Thermal power plants have rolling stock being replenished with daily supply. With the withdrawal of monsoon, coal despatches are set to rise in the coming days, increasing coal stocks," Joshi said. "There is sufficient coal stock, don't fall for fearmongering," he added.

Power Ministry on stock coal position

Core Management Team (CMT) constituted by the Ministry of power is closely monitoring and managing coal stocks on regular basis and ensuring follow-up actions with Coal India Limited and Indian Railways to improve coal supply to the power plants.

"Ministry of Coal & Coal India Limited has assured that they're making best efforts to increase dispatch to the power sector to 1.6 MT/day in next 3 days & try to touch 1.7 MT/day. It's likely to help in a gradual build-up of coal stocks at power plants in near future," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Delhi & other states report coal, power shortage

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure adequate coal supply to thermal power plants providing electricity to the national capital. He further said that Delhi could face an electricity crisis in the coming days. Punjab CM Channi also urged PM Modi to intervene and take measures to avert the power crisis.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday also sought urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in matters pertaining to the developing energy crisis in the state. Several other states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh have raised their concerns over the deficit of coal.

Image: PTI