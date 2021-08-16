Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Visits Kerala To Examine COVID-19 Situation

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Monday, to assess the state's COVID-19 situation. Mandaviya will evaluate the state's medical facilities and administration. A tweet from the office of Mansukh Mandaviya, read, "Minister @MansukhMandviya ji has reached Kerala wherein he was formally received at the Trivandrum domestic airport. He will now proceed to his various engagements to examine the State's efforts for the management of #COVID19."

Mandaviya visits Kerala to review COVID situation

Mandaviya is likely to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state Health Minister Veena George, and other authorities involved in COVID management in the state today, according to his itinerary. Later in the day, the Union Health Minister will meet with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

He would next proceed to Thiruvananthapuram to visit the Hindustan Latex Ltd (HLL) office as well as the government medical college and hospital before returning to Delhi later that evening.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala recorded 18,582 new COVID-19 incidents on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 36.69 lakh, with 18,601 persons succumbing to the disease and 102 more deaths. According to a state government release, 20,829 persons have been cured of the infection since Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 34,92,367 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,78,630.

A total of 1,22,970 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours, with a TPR of 15.11%. According to the report, 2,94,57,951 samples have been analysed so far. Malappuram (2681), Thrissur (2423), Kozhikode (2368), Ernakulam (2161), Palakkad (1771), Kannur (1257), Kollam (1093), Alappuzha (941), Kottayam (929), and Thiruvananthapuram (927) are some of the worst-affected districts in the state.

Reportedly, 68 of the new cases are health workers, 141 are from outside the state, and 17,626 were infected through contact, with the source of contact unknown in 747 cases. In various districts of Kerala, there are now 4,99,031 people under monitoring. 4,71,395 of them are in-home or institutional quarantine, while 27,636 are in hospitals.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)