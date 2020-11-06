Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan In Post COVID-19 Meet Urges OPEC Countries To Invest In India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday encouraged OPEC countries to pay attention to changes that COVID-19 has brought in the global oil and gas sector. He urged the countries to look over the ongoing exchanges so that the oil sector and other energy challenges can be jointly addressed. Dharmendra Pradhan also invited all the OPEC member countries to invest in India so that the country can be transformed into a manufacturing hub which will be at the heart of the global value chain.

I invited OPEC Member countries to invest in India,especially in our efforts to transform India into a manufacturing hub which will be at the heart of global value chain & in strengthening gas infrastructure and building commercial-cum-strategic petroleum storages under Phase-II pic.twitter.com/6rdAUJSCcg — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 5, 2020

READ | BJD Leaders Insensitive To Odisha People's Plight During COVID-19 Pandemic: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan invites OPEC countries to invest in India

The Union Minister further reiterated PM Modi's appeal of not letting a purely economic agenda define globalization and also said that there is a dire need for a consumption-led oil price affordability, demand recovery for ensuring the long-term sustainability of crude oil markets. Pradhan on November 5 co-chaired the 4th high-level meeting of the India-OPEC Energy Dialogue.

READ | India Invites 'trusted Partner' Kuwait To Invest Under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative

We had discussions on the rapidly changing global energy landscape, overcoming energy challenges, global oil price mechanisms, measures being taken by OPEC and its partners for balancing oil markets, and on ensuring oil supply security for India. pic.twitter.com/is3u8cuhdd — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 5, 2020

Stating that OPEC has been a 'valuable partner' in India's energy security, the Minister highlighted the importance of India-OPEC Institutional Dialogue. Pradhan said that India offers a partnership that comes with a long-term advantage of demand as India's energy market is growing faster than any other energy market. Barkindo during the meeting appreciated the 'visionary leadership' of the PM Modi on addressing issues of climate change.

READ | Centre Approves Major Reforms In Natural Gas Marketing To Push Its Usage In Country

Pradhan said, " I urged Barkindo about the urgency and need to address the historical aberration in crude oil pricing for Asia by ending Asian Premium recognizing the shifting of demand for crude oil to Asia, which is further accelerated by COVID-19 pandemic."

READ | Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Denounces Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Questions Congress' Silence

Also urged @OPECSecretariat about the urgency and need to address the historical aberration in crude pricing for Asia by ending Asian Premium recognizing the shifting of demand for crude oil to Asia, which is further accelerated by Covid-19 pandemic. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 5, 2020

The Union Minister also informed that Barkindo has appreciated the resilience of India's gas and oil sector as India's energy agenda is driven by 7 key energy drivers that were enunciated by PM Modi during the India Energy Forum. Pradhan informed that the first meeting of this institutional dialogue since the onset of Coronavirus. This meet was also joined by CMD and MDs of India's oil and gas industry from both public and private sector.

READ | Elect NDA Govt Again To Fast-track Development: Pradhan Appeals To People Of Bihar