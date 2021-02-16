Union Min Gadkari Deflects Criticism On Rising Fuel Prices: 'Time To Use Alternative Fuel'

As petrol rises continue to rise pan-India, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, diverted criticism saying it was 'time to switch to alternative fuel'. Claiming that India has a surplus of electricity, he said that he was propagating the switch to electric-based vehicles. The Centre has faced severe criticism over rising fuel prices inspite of decrease in global fuel prices as fuel demand picks up, post-COVID.

Gadkari deflects criticism: 'Time to switch to alt fuel'

My suggestion is that this is the time for the country to go for alternative fuel. I'm already propagating electricity as a fuel because India has surplus electricity: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on increasing fuel prices pic.twitter.com/XWJ8VITzmp — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

Petrol prices stay high

Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers on Tuesday. This took petrol price to an all-time high of Rs 89.29 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 95.75 in Mumbai. Diesel rates rose to Rs 79.70 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of Rs 86.72 in Mumbai. In eight days, prices have gone up by Rs 2.34 per litre for petrol and Rs 2.57 for diesel. Retail petrol rates have risen by Rs 18.57 per litre since mid-March 2020 after the government raised taxes by a record margin to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Diesel rates have gone up by Rs 16.09.



Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs. Rates have risen as international oil prices touched USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, he had said. Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel. Sparse protests have sprung across the nation demanding a cut in diesel and petrol prices.

Congress has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man, while calling for a 7-hour bandh in Odisha. In response, the state government closed all the schools and universities across Odisha for the safety of students. All the buses will remain off the roads when the bandh continues, the Odisha Bus Owners Association said.

Why should a common Indian bear the burden of 'hum do, humare do's greed? pic.twitter.com/yGxArW2lCf — Congress (@INCIndia) February 16, 2021

Assam slashes petrol prices

Ahead of state polls, Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that petrol and diesel will become cheaper by Rs 5/litre with effect from midnight tonight. Moreover, the Assam government also withdrew the additional cess imposed on various liquor categories amid COVID lockdown in 2020. Slamming this populist move, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill asked if 'BJP can cut fuel prices in Assam, what is stopping them from reducing prices pan India?'. Claiming that Assam was aware of BJP “use & throw” policy, he said that citizens must get a share of past profits.

