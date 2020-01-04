Union Min Hardeep Puri Calls Nankana Sahib Attack 'shameful', Highlights Need For CAA

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on January 4, came down heavily on the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province. Taking to Twitter, Hardeep Puri said that "shameful incidents" clearly highlight the threats which minorities face to their right to practice their religion in Pakistan. He called out those "who turn a blind eye to these injustices and persecution insensitive, inhuman & certainly not secular."

'I call those who turn a blind eye to these injustices'

These shameful incidents clearly highlight the threats which minorities face to their right to practice their religion.



As an Indian & a Sikh I call those who turn a blind eye to these injustices & persecution insensitive, inhuman & certainly not secular. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 4, 2020

Attacking the people who oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Union Minister citing the example of this attack said this should be "an eye-opener" for those who refuse to recognize religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan and the rationale behind CAA.

Vandalism, stone pelting & acts of descrecation at the holiest of holy Sri Nankana Sahib Gurudwara yesterday should be an eye opener for those who refuse to recognize religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan & the rationale behind CAA. pic.twitter.com/3dNqX33jbf — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 4, 2020

Harbhajan condemns the attack

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also condemned the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take all the necessary steps to ensure peace in the region. Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the first guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev, was attacked by stone pelters on Friday as they staged a protest against alleged police atrocities on Mohammed Hassan, the boy who is accused of forcing a Sikh girl to convert before marrying her.

India asks Pak govt to ensure safety of Sikhs

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs claimed that "members of the minority Sikh community" had been "subjected to acts of violence" in Nankana Sahib. "These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. "India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place." The Indian government also called upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

