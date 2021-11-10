Union Min Jitendra Singh Launches Integrated Biorefineries Mission For Clean Energy

The Ministry of Science and Technology said on Tuesday that India has called for commitment from the global clean energy community for access to sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve global climate goals as one of the mitigation measures.

While addressing the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) for the Mission Innovation Initiative, Union Minister for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh threw some light on the efforts made by India and Netherlands in taking forward the Mission Innovation 2.0 through this newly developed mission "Integrated Biorefineries", which was launched during the event.

The Union Minister said, "India, through 'Mission Innovation', is actively engaged in collaborative efforts to catalyse inspiring innovation goals that will lead to affordable and scale-up of clean energy solutions."

He added, "Through Mission Innovation, India with the Netherlands aims to leverage its extensive experience in research and innovation, support for the start-up ecosystem, international collaborations, through the launch of Mission Integrated Biorefineries."

PM Modi's 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' pitch

At COP26 in Glasgow this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion of 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' formula - a global grid that would be able to transmit clean energy anywhere and anytime, was met with acclaim from world powers.

"Solar energy is totally clean and sustainable. Challenge is that this energy is only available during the daytime and is dependent on the weather. 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' is the solution to this problem. Through a worldwide grid, clean energy can be transmitted to anywhere and anytime," PM had said.

World on track to overheat by 2.4 degree celcius, says CAT analysis

Meanwhile, new research stated that despite pledges made at the COP26 climate summit, the globe is still far from meeting its targets for controlling global temperature rise. Citing Climate Activity Tracker (CAT) analysis, BBC reported that the world will warm up by 2.4 degree Celsius, considerably beyond the 1.5 degree Celsius target set by nations.

According to CAT, COP26 has a 'large credibility, action, and commitment gap'. The Glasgow Summit is regarded as critical in the fight against climate change. However, optimism prevailed at the UN gathering last week following a slew of major pronouncements, including a pledge to halt deforestation.

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) is set to end this week. The prediction comes amidst UK's Met Office caution that if the global average temperature climbs by 2 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a billion people might be dead due to heat and humidity. Climate Action Tracker's research examines government commitments made before and during COP26.

(With ANI Inputs)