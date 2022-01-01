Union Min Ramdas Athawale Says Tibet Issue Must Be Fixed; 'Dalai Lama Should Get Justice'

Stating that China may have objections, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale stressed that the Tibet issue must be resolved. He said that the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso should get justice and the people of Tibet should not suffer.

"China may have some objections but I feel that the Tibet issue must be resolved. Dalai Lama came to India in 1949 and he should get justice. Tibet people should not suffer. Our Foreign Affairs Minister will reply to China's letter," Athawale said.

The Union Minister's remark came after political counsellor of the Chinese Embassy to India, Zhou Yongsheg, wrote to a group of Indian MPs asking them to "refrain" from aiding the cause of Tibetan independence after they attended an event hosted by the Tibet Parliament-in-exile.

Several parliamentarians including Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekar, BJP's KC Ramamurthy and Maneka Gandhi, Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Jairam Ramesh had attended the dinner reception at a hotel in the national capital on December 22.

Reacting to the event, Zhou Yongsheng said, "I have noticed that you have attended an activity held by the so-called ‘All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet’ and interact with some members of so-called ‘Tibetan Parliament in Exile’. I would like to express our concern on that."

He added, “As is known to all, the so-called 'Tibetan Government in exile' is an out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organisation completely in violation of China’s Constitution and laws. It is not recognised by any country in the world."

Tibet govt-in-exile condemns Chinese embassy's letter

The Tibetan government-in-exile has strongly condemned the Chinese Embassy's letter to Indian MPs and cleared that Tibet has never been part of China. "We condemn such letter which was sent to the Indian Parliament members and as a democratic country, the Parliament members have their rights to look at what they think and over the last, so many years, we have so many supports and solidarities from the Indian parliamentarians and many great leaders of India. So there has been a tradition," Tibetan government-in-exile spokesperson Tenzin Lakshay said.

He added that the all-party Indian Parliamentary form for Tibet was in existence since 1970. "It was in continuation under the leadership of many great leaders. So this letter in fact if you look at the content of the letter it was a purely propagandist letter that threatens Indian Parliament members not to interfere in Tibetan affairs."

