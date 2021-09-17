Union Min Vaishnaw Launches Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojna As 'small Gift' On PM Modi's Birthday

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojna on Friday while wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday. He said, "I wish our Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. He has given a direction to not only India but the world as well." He further added that the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojna is a gift from the Railway Ministry to the Prime Minister on the occasion of his birthday. He said, "Today, Railways is giving a small gift to our PM. Skill development and upliftment of the underprivileged and the deprived is extremely close to his heart. Keeping this in mind, we are launching Railway Kaushal Vikas Yojna, which will provide training to 50,000 people in skills that are relevant in the world today."

According to the Railway Minister, the scheme does not charge any money at all and the programmes related to this scheme will be remote areas so that those who do not have a lot of facilities can have access to these. He also said that the Ministry will introduce a Mobile Skill Development Unit that will travel to these remote locations to undertake these programmes. He said, “The aim is to train people to gain employment wherever there is scope for employment."

BJP wants PM Modi’s birthday to be a day of historic achievements

The BJP has made certain arrangements for the celebration of the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi and has launched the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin today itself and will end on October 7. The BJP further plans to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday a historic day by setting a world record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a single day. To achieve this milestone, BJP has already been preparing its health volunteers so that they can bring the maximum number of people to get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day. India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions but the BJP is targeting is to administer more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on Friday.

With ANI inputs