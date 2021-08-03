Union Minister Kiren Rijiju To Attend 8th SCO Meeting Of Law & Justice Ministers On Aug 6

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will be attending the eighth meeting of Ministers of Justice of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday, August 6. He will be joined by Minister of State for Law & Justice, Prof SP Singh Baghel.

In the eighth SCO Meeting of Law & Justice Ministers, member nations will further deliberate on areas of cooperation; the role of COVID-19 laws in the pandemic; providing free legal aid to citizens in accordance with national legislation; the role of the said ministries in countering corruption and other allied areas of cooperation and assistance in legal services. A Joint Statement will be released after the SCO meeting concludes.

The Ministers of (Law and) Justice and senior officials/experts from the India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will be participating in the Meeting.

SCO Experts Working Group meeting

Friday's meet will be preceded by the second meeting of the Experts Working Group on August 4 and 5, which will be attended by Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Law & Justice. The first Expert Group Preparatory Committee Meeting of the eighth round of SCO Law Ministers' meet was hosted by Tajikistan on June 10-11 this year.

The Experts Working Group will discuss and share their experiences, practices, and the role in countering corruption; providing free legal aid and other related activities of the Ministries of Justice including firming up of Agenda and Joint Statement of the Justice Ministers’ Meeting.

Both the meetings, hosted by Tajikistan, will be conducted virtually via Video Conferencing and the SCO Secretariat will be providing necessary assistance during the three days’ deliberations.

(Image Credit: PTI)