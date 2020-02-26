Visiting Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Meets Ravi Shankar Prasad; Data Sovereignty Discussed

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad met with visiting Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday and informed that the two discussed several IT issues pertaining to data sovereignty and Digital India. Satya Nadella is in India for a three-day tour from February 24-26. Nadella also addressed Microsoft’s ‘Future Decoded Summit’ in Mumbai on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister stated that he held discussions with the Microsoft CEO on a number of issues pertaining to IT. "We have to establish one lakh digital villages. He can consider adopting some of these digital villages and mentoring it to become a beacon for others to follow," said the minister.

Furthermore, he added, "We both always look forward to meeting each other because he is the head of a technological giant and I am the IT minister. Therefore this meeting is always important. I wish to thank his observation of Digital India. I also mentioned how Mr Bill Gates in spite of being one of the richest men, takes an interest in an inclusive society. In particular, he always makes it a point to come to my own state Bihar and visit some of the villages which require their attention."

READ | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Data Privacy Should Be Seen As Human Right

India refuses to bow to pressure from US companies

Nadella's visit comes at a time when the Indian government is taking a strong position on issues like data localisation and tightening the rules for e-commerce companies as well as social media platforms. India has so far resolutely stood its ground on these issues, refusing to bow to the pressure from US companies.

READ | US, China Should Reconcile Instead Of Creating Separate Supply Chains: Satya Nadella

The Personal Data Protection Bill - which outlines norms for the handling of personal data including processing by public and private entities - was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2019 and has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The proposed legislation mandates the processing of 'critical' personal data only in India. What constitutes critical data is to be notified by the Centre, it says.

READ | Mr. Nadella, Here Are 5 Truths About Why India Is Multicultural & US Is Not

It has also proposed that sensitive personal data - like financial data, health data, sexual orientation, biometric or genetic data, transgender status, religious or political belief/affiliation - can be transferred outside India with explicit consent, but will continue to be stored in India. Prominent bodies like The US-India Business Council (USIBC) and Internet and mobile players' association IAMAI have flagged concerns on some of the provisions in the Bill, saying that these will impinge on the privacy of Indian citizens and create challenges for businesses.

The USIBC has said the Bill contains several new provisions outside the core issue of data privacy that raises serious concerns for the private sector, particularly the inclusion of requirements around non-personal data and social media intermediary liabilities.

READ | ''Sinister Campaign On Social Media To Influence Judiciary'': Ravi Shankar Prasad