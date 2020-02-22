''Sinister Campaign On Social Media To Influence Judiciary'': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Expressing concern over the 'sinister campaign' on social media, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that the entire campaign is used as a tool by some people as an attempt to influence the judiciary. Union Minister Prasad was speaking at the inaugural session of the International Judicial Conference 2020 in Delhi.

During his speech, Prasad said that using the Sinister trend some people start campaigning on social media on a certain issue. Further, he said that through this campaign, they try to influence the judiciary, especially attempting to establish what kind of judgement should be on sensitive issues. Prasad also reiterated that this is a serious concern, as the Judiciary is independent.

"Some people unleash campaign on social media about their expectations from judgement & unleash criticism if it is not met. This is disturbing. Judges must be left completely independent to give judgement as to what they think is correct according to the rule of law.," he said.

The law minister was referring to the ongoing protest or campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act, especially the Shaheen Bagh, which has been going on for more than two months but he refrained by naming it during his speech.

'No right to privacy for terrorists'

Speaking about the right to privacy, he also said that it is very important, and it must be protected. He emphasized that the internet is one of the greatest innovations of humankind, and attempts to abuse it cannot be allowed.

He said terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy" and such persons should not be allowed to abuse the system and populism should not infringe upon the settled principles of law. Prasad said governance must be left to the elected representatives and delivering judgements should be left to the judges.

"This is a time for global challenges. How do we seek resolution? It remains an important question. I am clear that the only answer is to fall back on the conventional regulatory mechanism of being governed by the rule of law," he added.

(with agencies input)