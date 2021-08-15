Union Ministers Extend Greetings To Citizens On Independence Day, Hoist Tricolour

As India marks 74 years of Independence, Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings to the countrymen. He paid homage to the soldiers and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom. He said their sacrifice and dedication will always inspire us to serve the nation.

In a tweet, the Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is "touching new heights of development".



On the occassion, Shah appealed to the netizens to become partners in fulfilling the vision of New India and PM's self-reliant India.

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में एक ओर देश विकास की नई ऊंचाइयां छू रहा है तो वहीं गरीब व वंचित वर्ग मुख्यधारा से जुड़कर गर्व की अनुभूति कर रहा है।



आइए आज जब देश आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव मना रहा है तब हम नये भारत की समृद्धि व मोदी जी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के स्वप्न को पूर्ण करने में भागीदार बने। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2021

75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



इस महापर्व पर मैं स्वतंत्रता महायज्ञ में खुद को आहूत करने वाले महान स्वाधीनता सेनानियों व देश की सुरक्षा में समर्पित सभी वीर सैनिकों को नमन व वंदन करता हूँ।



आपका बलिदान और समर्पण हमको सदैव राष्ट्रसेवा की प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/fhgN6RzNvj — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the Tricolour and extended a congratulatory message to citizens.

Hoisted Tricolour on the 75th Independence Day. Jaihind!



७५वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/yewZJjcMgb — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 15, 2021

Hoisting the tricolour, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended warm greetings to all the fellow Indians.

On the occasion of historic 75th Independence Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the fellow Indians.#IndependenceDayIndia #indiaIndependenceday pic.twitter.com/f4Va3kShWo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 15, 2021

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, also extended good wishes to the citizens as the nation marked 74 years of Independence.

Wishing Independence Day to everyone, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal remembered the long struggle for freedom.

75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के इस पावन और शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।



एक लंबे संघर्ष, और अनगिनत बलिदानों के बाद हमें यह आज़ादी मिली है। उनके जीवन से मिली प्रेरणा हमें देश को शक्तिशाली, और आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिये प्रोत्साहित करती है। #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/kkdVADridM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 15, 2021

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri paid tribute to "the memory of our valiant freedom fighters & revolutionaries whose struggles & sacrifices made this day possible'".

I join fellow citizens in celebrating the momentous #75thIndependenceDay of #AatmaNirbharBharat.



On this historic occasion I pay tribute to the memory of our valiant freedom fighters & revolutionaries whose struggles & sacrifices made this day possible.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ZCcLcTRpN3 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 15, 2021

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia talked about the Government initiative 'Amrut Mahotsav', to mark the 74 years of Independence.

India marks 74 years of Independence - 'Nation First, Always First.'

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Culture on the special occasion of Independence Day, the entire country has expressed joyous participation in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' with over 1.5 crore Indians uploading videos of themselves singing the national anthem, setting a new record on the country's 74th Independence Day anniversary. "This is evidence of the inherent unity, strength and harmony of India," the ministry said in its statement.

The Ministry of Culture has devised a platform that allows anyone to sing the national anthem and post it to the website by August 15. People from all over the country, from all walks of life, actively participated in this one-of-a-kind project. No one wanted to be left out of this sense of community and shared pride, be it children, old folks, youth, or women.