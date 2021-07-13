Union Ministry Initiates CBI Probe In Death Of Rosy Sangma And Samuel Sangma

In the death of Rosy Sangma, and her nephew Samuel Sangma, the Union Ministry on Tuesday directed the probe of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The direction came after Agatha Sangma, Member of Parliament from Tura in Meghalaya wrote to the Home Ministry demanding an inquiry in the case.

Union Home Ministry requests CBI to inquire into the deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma



The case relates to the death of Rosy Sangma in a hospital in Gurgaon on June 24 this year after she had complained of a medical condition



The death case

As per reports, on the night of June 23, Rosy Sangma suddenly began to experience intense pain in her hands and feet and excessive bleeding. Samuel, who used to live with her in a rented flat in the Bijwasan area of Delhi, got her admitted to a private hospital. Thereafter, her condition deteriorated on the morning of June 24, and they shifted her to Alpha Hospital in Sector 10 of Gurugram, where her condition, as per Samuel, began to improve, While still there, she had ice cream in the presence of the doctors, and shortly after that her condition began to deteriorate and she passed away, as per reports.

The reports further stated that Samuel thereafter had an altercation with the hospital authorities and was thrown out. Miffed, he uploaded a video seeking justice for his aunt, which got a lot of responses on the internet. However, on June 25, he was also found dead in a hotel room.

The Police that had been investigating the matter thus far had ruled out any foul play. Speaking to the media, the police said," We are waiting for post-mortem reports. Will take action if we find anything suspicious.

The family, however, believes that there was medical negligence in case of Rosy and foul play in Samuel's death, and was therefore pushing for a CBI inquiry. Member of Parliament from Tura in Meghalaya Agatha Sangma had written to Union Ministry, and the same was granted on July 13.