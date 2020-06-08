Unlock 1: Odisha Govt Announces Religious Places, Malls To Remain Shut Till June 30

Even though the central government has issued relaxations in the nationwide lockdown, the Odisha government on Sunday extended the state's lockdown till June 30 based on the assessment of the situation. According to the new order issued by the state government, all religious places and malls will continue to remain closed for the public until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the order further stated that restaurants and hotels will be permitted for home delivery or takeaways of food including home delivery by aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, and so on.

Read: Odisha State Road Transport Corporation to resume bus operations from June 8

Odisha Govt allows relaxation during weekends

Meanwhile, the Odisha government which had announced a weekend shutdown in 11 of its 30 districts till June-end, had allowed some exemptions during the period in the heavy-load-case areas.

According to an order from the Special Relief Commissioner, while all offices and shops will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays in the 11 districts, operations of airports, railway stations, bus terminals, and movement of associated personnel and activities will be allowed. Public transport will also be allowed to operate for the convenience of people going to or coming from airports, railway stations, and bus stands.

Along with it, the movement of any person in case of medical or other emergency is allowed, while ATMs and critical financial institutions like RBI and Clearing Houses will remain functional. Meanwhile, the weekend shutdown will be enforced in Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir till June 30.

Read: Odisha: Migrant worker delivers baby in Shramik Special train, third such case in state

India's phased reopening plan 'Unlock 1'

Earlier, the Centre announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

Read: Odisha reports highest single-day spike with 173 COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 2,781

Read: Odisha Cabinet decides to confer state song status to 'Bande Utkala Janani'

(With ANI Inputs)