Unlock 4.0: Haryana Withdraws Order On Weekly Lockdowns Following MHA Guidelines

Following Unlock 4 guidelines, the Haryana government on Sunday withdrew its order to keep markets in urban areas closed on Monday and Tuesday. The MHA has lifted several existing restrictions in its new guidelines despite the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. Weekly lockdown have been implemented by various state governments across the country. Earlier on August 28, to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government had ordered that malls and shops in marketplaces of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Anil Vij said that the Haryana government has withdrawn the order issued on August 28 to keep the markets closed on Monday and Tuesday and there will be no lockdown in the state thereafter.

केंद्र सरकार ने अनलॉक 4 में प्रदेश सरकारों को लॉक डाउन करने का अधिकार नही दिया है इसलिए हरियाणा सरकार का दिनांक 28 अगस्त का सोमवार और मंगलवार को बाज़ार बंद रखने का आदेश वापिस ले लिया है । इसलिए अब कोई लॉक डाउन नही होगा । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 30, 2020

On August 21, the state government had said all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on weekends.

Unlock 4 guidelines

As per MHA guidelines, metro services will resume from September 7, Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political congregations limited to 100 people and open-air theatres will be allowed to open will be allowed from 21 September. While educational institutions will remain shut, MHA has permitted certain activities. Here are the exemptions:

States to allow 50% of teaching & non-teaching staff in schools

Students of Classes 9-12 can visit on voluntary basis, subject to written consent of parent/guardian

Skill training will be allowed in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or state/central govts.

Higher education institutions have been allowed to reopen for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works

Coronavirus in Haryana

Haryana reported its highest single-day spike of 1,391 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 61,987, with nine more deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the toll to 670. Haryana had reported its highest single-day spike of 1,397 coronavirus cases on August 26.

While two deaths each were reported from Karnal, Bhiwani, Panchkula and Yamunanagar, one fatality was from GurGAONm, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. Active cases in the state currently are 10,606, while 50,711 have been discharged after recovery.

