Unnao Rape & Kidnapping Case: Sengar's Sentence Hearing Deferred Till December 20

Expelled BJP MLA, guilty of kidnapping and rape Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s sentence hearing in the Unnao rape case was deferred till December 20. Judge Dharmesh Sharma asked Sengar’s lawyers to submit his nomination papers in the court to determine his financial status. This will help in ascertaining the compensation that is to be provided to the court.

Sengar demands minimum punishment

During the proceedings in the Tis Hazari court, Sengar’s counsel pleaded for minimum judgement and no fine for him. They put forth various claims stating that he has worked for the society and thus minimum punishment should be given to him. Highlighting his work, Sengar’s counsel said that he has built bridges over river Ganga, started higher secondary schools, primary health centers, and power stations, etc. His counsel went ahead to say that Sengar has two minor daughters and no previous criminal records which is why he should be awarded a minimum punishment.

Read: Unnao rape & kidnapping case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted by Delhi Court

Read: Unnao Rape case: Charged by Delhi court, brazen MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar touts 'I'm an elected official'

Sengar’s conviction

BJP leader and former party MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in the Unnao rape case on Monday. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court reserved its verdict on December 10 in the case of kidnapping and rape of the woman in 2017, when she was a minor. Following the nation-wide outrage, BJP was forced to expel Sengar who was associated with the party for 17 years.

Read: Amidst Unnao uproar, MP Sakshi Maharaj wishes rape-accused Kuldeep Sengar on his birthday

During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had said he was likely to pronounce the verdict on December 16 after the conclusion of the hearing of final arguments by the CBI and the accused in the case. The judge heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on the Supreme Court's direction. The court has convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for the offense by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child.

Read: No Clarity on Citizenship Amendment Act: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray