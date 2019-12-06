Amidst Unnao Uproar, MP Sakshi Maharaj Wishes Rape-accused Kuldeep Sengar On His Birthday

After the rape survivor was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district by the accused, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj extended birthday wishes to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an accused in another rape and murder case in the same district. Amid nation-wide uproar over an unfortunate upward trend in rape cases in the country, in a tweet, the Unnao Parliamentarian wished Sengar, merely hours after censuring the attack on the rape survivor on Friday. The Unnao MP shared his own picture on his official twitter handle for Sengar.

Denouncing the rape, Sakshi Maharaj called it an "unfortunate incident" and that he has used 'all his powers' to bring the accused to justice. He told ANI, "The Unnao incident is really unfortunate. I have used all my power so that the investigation is done and the accused gets punishment. The accused in such heinous crimes should get capital punishment."

On Friday, doctors notified that the Unnao rape survivor was in an extremely critical condition. The victim who was airlifted from Lucknow to the Safdarganj hospital is currently on ventilator support. The five men arrested for allegedly setting aflame the Unnao rape victim were on Friday produced before a court and remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

"The condition of the patient is extremely critical. She is on a ventilator. Even her vitals are very low," said Dr. Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital to the media. "There are minimal chances of survival," added Dr. Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital.

BJP's Sakshi Maharaj stirred controversy in June this year after he met with Sengar in Sitapur district jail to 'thank him' for the Lok Sabha election results. He even called the rape-accused a "popular leader" "Sengar is a successful and popular MLA from here. I wanted to thank him for the election results. I only came to meet him. His problems here and issues of comfort not my concerns and they are not under my control. I only came to meet him," Sakshi Maharaj said.

Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to task the BJP MP saying, "The BJP lawmakers who make the law are sending a congratulatory message to a BJP leader accused of rape. Yesterday, the accused tried to burn a rape victim in Unnao. When the lawmakers stand in favor of the accused, then who will give the courage to fight the criminals?"

Kuldeep Sengar rape case

In August, BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor and the advocate was injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident. The rape survivor's family has alleged foul play.

Meanwhile, the victim has discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital on September 25 after spending two months in the hospital. Reports state that the victim will continue to stay in Delhi as the family is apprehensive about returning to Uttar Pradesh.