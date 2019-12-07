Unnao Rape Victim Passes Away At Safdarjung Hospital Due To Cardiac Arrest

In tragic news, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered severe burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night.

"The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 percent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read.

The victim had suffered over 90 per cent burn injuries. Her condition deteriorated after 8:30 pm. Doctors increased medicines. She had a cardiac arrest later, and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.

Dr Shalabh Kumar, HOD (burns and plastic), Safdarjung Hospital: She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and at 11:40 pm she died. https://t.co/xoQpYTAdQT — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

The victim was on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case when kerosene was thrown on her, and she was set ablaze on Thursday. As per the police, five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh, and Ram Kishore were responsible for this act. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and promised that strict action would be taken against the accused. Moreover, he declared that the Unnao rape survivor would be treated on government expense.

