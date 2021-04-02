Unsatisfied With Kumbh Mela Arrangements, Bairagi Seers Allegedly Assaults Official

Bairagi seers of the Nirmohi Akhada, who were unhappy with the camp arrangements, allegedly assaulted a Kumbh Mela official in Haridwar, on Thursday evening. Additional Mela Officer Harveer Singh had visited the camp of Nirmohi Akhada seers to find out if they were satisfied with the arrangements in the camp. After the assault, the officer suffered an eye injury. The incident took place in Shri Pancha Nirmohi Akhara located in Bairagi Camp. Bairagi saints from all over the country are visiting Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela.

Singh had his glasses on when he was pushed which broke causing an injury to his eye. The PRD jawan was also beaten badly as he came to intervene. Due to which he became unconscious. The incident of the beating with the officer stirred the fair establishment and the police. IG Sanjay Gunjyal said that the entire matter is being investigated. At the same time, an inquiry committee has also been constituted by the Akhara Council.

Srimanta Narendra Giri, President of the Akhara Parishad said that apart from the Nirmohi Ani Akhara, from all the 12 Akharas one representative has been constituted in the inquiry committee that will further examine the incident and its causes in three days and give its report. Giri assured that the action will be taken on the basis of this report.

Uttarakhand HC Limits Kumbh Mela To 1 Month

Observing a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the duration of the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has been reduced to only one month for the first time in its history. Also, pilgrims must have a "negative" RT-PCR test report to attend the mega congregation. According to the government authorities, the gathering will take place on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from April 1 to 30. The three "shahi snan" (holy bath) of the Kumbh Mela are scheduled to held on April 12, 14, and 27.

However, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat said on March 15 that the COVID-19 report is not needed to attend 'shahi snan' during the Kumbh Mela.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2021

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is organised once every twelve years, and goes on for over 100 days, will be hosted for 30 days this year. The Uttarakhand government has taken this decision considering the ongoing situation of the Coronavirus pandemic, where cases are still piling up across India and the world even as vaccinations have begun.

