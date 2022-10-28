LIVE: UNSC’s First Counter Terrorism Committee Meet In Mumbai; Victims Recall 26/11 Horror

Watch UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting here:-

India is hosting a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in Mumbai on Friday. The members of the international community gathered at the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace to attend the global meeting where the discussion over the theme of ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes'. Issues like terror financing through crypto-currency and the use of drones in new-age terrorism will also be discussed. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and other top officials of various countries are present at the meeting.

Notably, this is the first such meeting of the UNSC-CTC in India since its establishment in 2001. The Permanent Representative of India to the UN serves as the Chair of the CTC for 2022.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar laid the wreath at the 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai, today. He hailed the sacrifice of martyrs and the valiant spirit of police and Mumbaikars and said, "26/11 will never ever be forgotten".

26/11 Victim shares terror ordeal

The survivors of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack urged UN to take decisive action against the masterminds of terror attack. One of the survivors shared her story, "I was in coma for 23 days. I'm still live with trauma and effects. The masterminds are alive today. The UN must act on the masterminds".

Jaishankar's 5-points proposal to counter terror funding

EAM Jaishankar addressed the United Nations Security Council session on countering terrorism and made a 5-points proposal:-

Effective and sustained efforts at countering terror financing. Efforts of UN need to be coordinated with the collaboration of organisations like FATF and Egmont Group We need to ensure the effective and transparent functioning of the security council sanctions and make sure that they are not rendered ineffective for political reasons International cooperation and consorted actions against terrorism including through dismantlement of terror safe havens, sanctuaries, training grounds Terrorism nexus with transnational organise crimes, illicit drugs, and Arms fact picking is by now well established. Need to recognize these linkages and strengthen multi lateral efforts to break them Innovative solutions to counter terrorist organizations' diversified funding portfolios by new and emerging technologies

At UNSC’s first Counter Terrorism Committee Meet, India shared the intricate details of Pakistani terror attacks, after earlier exposing Pak-China complicity in blocking terrorists' designation. Adding that Pakistan's grey-listing by the FATF helped control terrorirst actvities.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addressed at the United Nations counter-terror meeting in Mumbai via video conferencing after India exposed Pakistan's 26/11 terror plot before the world. "As we reflect on immeasurable loss suffered during Mumbai 26/11 attacks, let it be a reminder to all of the unfinished work in holding accountable the perpetrators of these horrors and averting future attacks", said US Secy of State.

26/11 Mumbai attack survivour Devika Natwarlal Rotawan spoke to Republic TV and narrated her horrific ordeal, "I was shot at on my right leg. My father and I had identified Ajmal Kasab in court. I feel angry that the masterminds are free. What victims of terror go through, only they know. Since that incident, I have had only one dream to study and become a police officer and end terrorism".

