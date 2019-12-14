Amid Hiked Prices, UP Bride And Groom Exchange Garlands Made Out Of Onions And Garlic

It seemed like the normal flower garland have gone out of fashion. A couple in Varanasi on their wedding day exchanged garlands as is the norm in Indian custom. However, instead of flowers, the garlands were made out of onions and garlic. Apparently the couple wanted to make a statement against the soaring prices of onions. Taking it further, the guests at the wedding also decided to present the newlyweds the highly sought commodity - baskets of onions.

Kamal Patel of the Samajwadi Party said, "Prices of onions are touching the sky from last one month so now people have started considering onion as precious as gold. In this wedding, the bride and groom used the garland of onions and garlic. The prices of onion have risen to Rs 120 per kg."

Another Samajwadi Party leader Satya Prakash said the new couple wanted to oppose the high prices of onions and so decided on this unusual method. "The bride and groom have tried to convey a message by opposing the skyrocketing prices of onions and other food commodities. Samajwadi Party has carried out several protests against such issues. This is a historic event for the couple," he added.

Average onion prices across major cities have jumped fivefold in the last one year to Rs 101.35 per kg as domestic production in Kharif and late-Kharif seasons (summer-sown) is estimated to have declined by 22 per cent, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Friday. The prices have risen by 81 per cent in the last one month. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao informed that all-India daily average retail price stood at Rs 101.35 per kg on Tuesday (December 10) as against Rs 55.95 per kg a month-ago and Rs 19.69 per kg a year ago.

(With Inputs from Agencies)