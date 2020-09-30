Hathras Rape Case: UP CM Speaks To Kin Of Victim, Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-gratia

In the backdrop of the heinous Hathras gang-rape incident, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced ex-gratia for the kin of the family. This comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the family via video-link. According to sources, he spoke to the woman's father and assured him of stringent action against the four men who have been arrested.

The state government announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member.

Kin of #Hathras gang-rape victim to be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house along with a governmnet job to one family member. Fastrack court to hear the matter; three-member SIT formed to probe the case: State govt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within 7 days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court. Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandra Prakash, and Commandant PAC Agra, Poonam will be the members of the SIT constituted by the Chief Minister.

The panel will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit.

READ: Hathras rape case: Oppn decries conduct of UP police, demands CM Adityanath's resignation

READ: Hathras Gangrape: UP ADG says funeral of victim was conducted with family's consent

Hathras gangrape victim forcibly cremated, allege kin

The family of the now-deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent. According to sources, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and District Magistrate and other senior police officials. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence, sources added.

The victim was brutally raped by four men in Hathras on September 14. The woman, who suffered spinal injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue, died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

READ: You have no moral right to continue as CM: Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape

READ: Hathras Rape: Mayawati urges SC for suo moto cognizance; slams UP govt, police