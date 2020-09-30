Hathras Gangrape: UP ADG Says Funeral Of Victim Was Conducted With Family's Consent

After the family of the deceased Hathras gangrape victim alleged that her body was forcibly cremated without their consent, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family, and the details of her post-mortem would be shared soon. "The victim died yesterday in Delhi. After the post-mortem, the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family members and in their presence as the body was putrefying. The details of the examination will soon be out and shared," said UP ADG Prashant Kumar to news agency ANI.

"The prima-facie chronology indicates that the incident happened on September 14 and that a complaint was registered. Thereafter on September 22, the victim revealed that she was gang-raped. The charges filed, were altered accordingly. Now the 4 accused will be also be tried for murder," he added.

The family of horrific Hathras gangrape victim alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent. According to sources, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and District Magistrate and other senior police officials. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence, sources added.

Yogi Adiyanath forms 3-member SIT

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within 7 days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court. Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandra Prakash, and Commandant PAC Agra, Poonam will be the members of the SIT constituted by the Chief Minister.

The panel will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit.

