UP CM Yogi Adityanath 'lauds' STF Team On Encounter Of Atique's Son Asad In Jhansi

After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide, CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order. CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team on the encounter. Sanjay Prasad, Principal Home Secretary informed the CM about the encounter. A report was placed in front of the CM on this whole matter, according to CMO UP.

Atique's son Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and was carrying a reward of Rupees five lakh, was killed in an encounter by the UP STF. The team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal under the supervision of STF chief Amitabh Yash carried out the encounter at Jhansi. According to reports, sophisticated foreign-made weapons have been recovered at the encounter site.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, while commenting on the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi, said, "I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they were fired upon by them. It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals."

UP STF on Asad Encounter

Amitabh Yash, ADG Uttar Pradesh STF, while commenting on the encounter action, highlighted that it was a challenging case and killing of Asad and Ghulam is a huge success for the UP STF. He said, "This was an important and challenging case. The killing of these two criminals (Asad & Ghulam) is a huge success. Asad and Ghulam, the main shooters in the Umesh Pal murder, were tracked down and killed in an encounter today. We had information that they possessed sophisticated foreign-made weapons."

The UP STF officials have also claimed that the first round of shot was not fired by the cops. UP STF chief Amitabh Yash asserted, “We did not fire first." Asad opened the first round of fire on the officials of UP STF following which the police retaliated and killed him along with Ghulam.

As many as 40 rounds of bullets were fired during the encounter which took place in Parichha area of Jhansi. The first footage of the incident also shows that Asad and his close-aide was on a two-wheeler vehicle. The UP STF team also recovered several sophisticated foreign made weapons from the encounter site including one British Bull Dog revolver and one German-made Walther P88 pistol.