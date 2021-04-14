UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tests COVID-19 Positive After Initial Symptoms; In Self-isolation

In the latest development, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and announced that had gone into self-isolation. UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to update of the result of his COVID-19 test and informed the citizens that he was attending to all the government-related tasks virtually. The UP CM further informed that other departments of the state govt continue to function normally and asked all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and take precautions.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19

"On getting the initial symptoms, I got tested for COVID-19 and my report has returned positive. I am in self isolation and am fully following the precautions with the consultation of physicians. I am attending to all all tasks virtually .All activities of the state government are being conducted normally. Meanwhile, all those who have come in contact with me must get tested & take precautions", wrote CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter.

Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav informed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Most recently, the SP leader was in Haridwar for two days where had met party workers. He is currently under home isolation. Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to inform those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

Centre fast-tracks EUA for foreign COVID-19 vaccines produced & approved abroad

The government on Tuesday approved the Sputnik V Covid vaccine and also decided to fast-track approvals for emergency use to vaccines that have been cleared by foreign nations and groups, specifically in the US, UK, Europe and Japan. As per a top government source's word to ANI, India will receive vaccines from 4 additional manufacturers by the third quarter this year, apart from the three so far. These include Johnson & Johnson's vaccine (with Biological E), Novovax (with SII), Zydus Cadila's vaccine and an intranasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech.

"The NEGVAC, after comprehensive deliberation, recommended that vaccines for COVID-19, which have been developed & are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or which are listed in WHO(Emergency Use Listing) may be granted emergency use approval in India, mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial in place of conduct of local clinical trial as per the provisions prescribed under Second Schedule of the New Drugs & Clinical Trials Rules 2019."