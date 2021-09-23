UP Conversion Racket: ATS Arrests Maulana Kaleem; Read Full Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday had arrested Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui in connection with India's largest religious conversion syndicate. Following his arrest, the 64-year-old was sent to 14-day judicial custody until October 5. Kaleem's arrest comes after the UP Police had earlier busted a major conversion racket in June wherein Umar Gautam was arrested. The investigation is still going on in the case.

Kaleem Siddiqui was named in the case after the police grilled Umar Gautam. In addition, it is also being stated that Umar Gautam and his associates had converted people through IDC (Islamic Claims Center). During the interrogation, Gautam has revealed that Maulana Kaleem has converted more than 5 lakh people in the last few years. According to him, the conversion of minors was also being carried out through the IDCs.

Details of UP conversion racket

In another shocking revelation, it has emerged that the conversion racket has international links as it is spread in Singapore, England and Poland. The investigation so far has revealed that vulnerable people were targeted for conversion by providing them with financial help. It is also being said that Maulana Kaleem runs the Global Peace Center in Delhi where many were converted. Sources have stated that security agencies were keeping an eye on the Islamic scholar due to his suspicious activities.

The arrest of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui

As the security agencies were keeping an eye on Maulana Kaleem, they knew in advance that he was coming to Meerut. Therefore, the security personnel had already set up camp at Lisari Gate for his arrest. As soon as Maulana Kaleem left for his home, he and his companions were picked up by the security agencies and taken to Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh Police are interrogating him.

'Maulana Kaleem received foreign funding': UP Police

Addressing a press conference after Kaleem's arrest, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, informed that the scholar's Jamia Imam Waliullah trust received huge foreign funding amounting to Rs 3 crores. In addition, he also revealed that six teams of UP ATS have been formed to investigate the case.

UP ATS has arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in connection with India's largest religious conversion syndicate busted by the ATS. He runs Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding: Police pic.twitter.com/XxHIYhxJKx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2021