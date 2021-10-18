UP Firm Develops Non-lethal Weapons Like 'Trishul', 'Vajra' For Army After Galwan Clashes

In a unique approach, an Uttar Pradesh-based firm has developed non-lethal weapons like 'Trishul', 'Vajra' for the Indian forces. Speaking to ANI, Apastron Pvt Ltd CTO Mohit Kumar said that security forces had asked them to develop non-lethal weapons after the Chinese used wired sticks, tasers against our soldiers in Galwan clash. India-China's 13th round of talks were not fruitful after Chinese side did not agree to any of India's forward-looking proposals.

UP firm develops non-lethal weapons for Army

"'Vajra', a metal road taser with spikes can be used for both tasing & in hand to hand combat as well as to puncture bullet proof vehicles. The 'Trishul' can be used for tasing as well as blocking vehicles of enemy," said Kumar adding, " A tasing equipment called ‘Sapper Punch’ to be worn like a protection gloves and can be used to give a blow with a current discharge to the enemy. None of the non-lethal weapons can cause deaths or any serious injuries".

A UP-based firm has developed non-lethal weapons inspired by traditional Indian weapons for security forces



13th Indo-China talks

Last Sunday, the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China failed to yield any outcome owing to the stubborn attitude of the latter. The Indian Army stated that the discussions focused on the resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control. Calling out the "unilateral attempts" by the People's Liberation Army to alter the status quo, it recalled that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had agreed in their recent meeting in Dushanbe to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest. At the same time, it added that the two sides have agreed to maintain communications and stability on the ground.

The two countries' foreign ministers have reached a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage, while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. Over 12 rounds of military talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. While disengagement has completed north and south of Pangong Tso, it is yet to be completed in friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6, 2020 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.