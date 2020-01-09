Uttar Pradesh Government Suspends SSP IPS Vaibhav Krishna Over Explicit Video Chat

Noida's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) IPS Vaibhav Krishna was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday for Violation of Officer Conduct Rules. The suspension of the SSP came after a video of his alleged sex chat had gone viral, following which it erupted in controversy.

Earlier in the day Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynatah called Director General of Police (DGP) and expressed his anger over the matter.

According to sources, SSP Vaibhav himself filed an FIR about the viral video after which the case was taken for investigation by the ADG and IG of Meerut.

Meerut's Inspector General of Police had further sent the video to the Gujarat Forensic Lab for investigation. The video's report by the forensic lab stated that the viral video possessed "No sign of Edit, alteration medication, morphing was observed in this video."

A Departmental inquiry order has been issued against Vaibhav Krishna. The inquiry will be carried out by Lucknow ADG SN Sabat.

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the allegations in the investigation by the suspended Noida SSP. Director of Vigilance HC Awasthi will be heading the SIT.

3 cops suspended in UP after viral video

According to a senior police official, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended three policemen after they were seen in a video brutally beating a man allegedly involved in a mobile theft case in Deoria.

The man seen in the video Sumit Goswami was picked up by the cops on Wednesday from Mahen village over a complaint about him stealing a mobile phone. Three constables took him to a police station and beat him brutally.

Ever since the video went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police has also registered an FIR against the three policemen.

