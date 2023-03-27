UP Govt Calls For 'special Vigilance' As Active COVID-19 Count In Noida Surpass 40

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 that pushed the number of active patients in the district to 42, health department officials said, with the Uttar Pradesh government calling for "special vigilance" in three districts including here.

According to a UP government statement, last week's results show that the maximum number of cases have been found in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

"Special vigilance is required here (Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar)," according to the statement issued after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

A Health Department official in Gautam Buddh Nagar said six fresh coronavirus cases were registered in the district on Monday and the number of active patients has reached 42.

"None of the patients is in critical condition and of the 42, only nine are in hospitals for treatment," the official said.

The health department is conducting around 500 tests on an average daily and has stepped up contact tracing in view of the rise in the number of cases in recent weeks, the official added.

According to official data, 491 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have lost their lives to COVID-19 since its outbreak in 2020.

"Currently there are 262 active cases in UP and the condition of none is critical. All are recuperating at home. At present, 35-40 per cent of the total Covid tests being conducted in the country are being conducted in Uttar Pradesh. This needs to be increased further in view of vigilance and safety," the UP government said in the statement.