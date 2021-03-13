UP Govt Demolishes Mafia Properties Worth ₹980 Cr; Land To Be Used To Build Homes For Poor

Sending a strong message to criminals, gangsters and mafia in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government has seized and demolished properties worth Rs 980 crores under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act in the last 14 months.

As per the data of the state government, properties worth Rs 834 crore were bulldozed and seized in 2020 and more worth Rs 117 crore were confiscated this year as of March 2021. Moreover, as per the UP Government, land from the 1,174 properties seized will be used to build affordable homes and township projects for the poor.

'No place for mafia culture in UP': Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath-led government's hard stance and no-tolerance policy against anti-social elements in the state had previously been a talking point with the Samajwadi party questioning the government over its decision to demolish the properties of several including gangster-turned-politicians Mukhtar Ansari and known criminals Anil Dujana, Sunder Bhati and Badan Singh Baddo.

Addressing the media in Banda earlier this year, SP's Akhilesh Yadav had slammed this 'trend' warning that the next party in power will 'turn the bulldozer towards you.' "Demolishing the buildings of one, two, or three persons by identifying them, if it becomes a tradition in politics, then whichever party comes to power next will turn the bulldozer towards you. The same officers who are working for you now will salute the other government and work for them," he said.

Yogi Adityanath had given a befitting reply to the criticism asserting that there was 'no place' for mafia in the state saying that Uttar Pradesh would now be known for 'development'.

"Now, Uttar Pradesh will be known for development. It is a significant state as part of the Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat (one India, great India) goal. And there is no place for mafia in this new India’s Uttar Pradesh. The government is strongly working to destroy the mafia culture and people who create hurdles in the development of Purvanchal,,” he said.

What is the UP Gangsters Act?

The strong crackdown comes as part of the UP government's Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act. In February this year, the UP Government revised the Act attributing powers to deputy commissioner rank officers to order attachment of property in the registered cases. Earlier it was only vested in the hands of the Commissioner of Police and district magistrates. Moreover, the cabinet also approved the proposal to allow deputy commissioners to attach properties of gangsters in their respective areas tightening the noose around local dreaded gangsters.

'Criminals should either be ready to give up crime or face the consequences,'-- media adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mrityunjay Kumar had said in a tweet.

Over 5,100 gang charts have been approved by the District Magistrate with the state police on an active lookout for the criminals over the past 14 months.

(Image credits- PTI)

