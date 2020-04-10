Punjab Cabinet Unanimously Approves Extension Of Lockdown In State Till May 1

Confirming extension of the lockdown to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Punjab cabinet on Friday, unanimously approved extension of state lockdown till April 30. The state's special chief Secretary KBS Sidhu, informed that the current lockdown has been extended for an additional 21 days from Friday, ordering strict enforcement of the same. Currently, India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) is at 6412 - with Punjab reporting 101 cases.

Punjab extends lockdown

BREAKING:



PUNJAB CABINET @capt_amarinder UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES EXTENSION OF PUNJAB CURFEW/ LOCKDOWN till 30 April, 2020/ 1st May, 2020.



Extension by 21 days from today. Strict enforcement. — KBS Sidhu, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab. (@kbssidhu1961) April 10, 2020

Punjab mulls extension

Sources report that CM Captain Amarinder Singh has already asked a high-powered committee to plan for an exit strategy on lockdown. But sources added that the chief minister is seriously contemplating the extension of lockdown, but will take a decision only after cabinet meeting. Apart from these Punjab - Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu are major states also mulling extending the lockdown.

